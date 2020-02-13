Global  

Six Supreme Court judges down with swine flu

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Justice DY Chandrachud, while conducting the court proceedings, announced that all apex court judges held a meeting with Chief Justice of India, SA Bobde, over the case of six of their colleagues infected by H1N1 virus. An apex court judge, Sanjiv Khanna, came to the court wearing a mask.
