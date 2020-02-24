Global  

Liverpool 3-2 West Ham: Reds equal another record in superb season leaving Jurgen Klopp impressed by stunning numbers

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Jurgen Klopp broke character in the aftermath of Liverpool’s 3-2 defeat of West Ham to laud his side’s remarkable and record-breaking season. The German, usually so reticent to acknowledge statistical landmarks, could not contain himself as the Reds moved 22 points clear at the top of the table with their late win. And it is […]
 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his players for fighting until the end after they found themselves 2-1 down to West Ham with 22 minutes left, but the Reds responded and claimed a 3-2 win.

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his side lost patience in their hard fought home victory against West Ham. Klopp was thrilled that his side had equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 successive..

Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher take a look at West Ham's final 12 games of the Premier League season and assess whether the Hammers will have enough to fight off relegation.

Liverpool made to work by West Ham but winning run goes on

Record-equalling Liverpool moved to within four wins of a first title in 30 years but they were made to prove their credentials in a 3-2 win over struggling West...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •Football.londonBBC Local NewsBBC News

Klopp: We won't have it easy

Liverpool may be on course to win the title in record-breaking time but manager Jurgen Klopp does not expect a procession towards a first championship in 30...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC Local News

