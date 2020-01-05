Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 'Grinds my gears!' - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed by Nottingham Forest fans

'Grinds my gears!' - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed by Nottingham Forest fans

Nottingham Post Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
'Grinds my gears!' - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed by Nottingham Forest fansNottingham Forest news: Carragher wound up Forest fans by referring to them as 'Notts' in a segment on Sky Sports' Monday Night Football show while discussing the club's achievements.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest [Video]Lampard pleased with Callum Hudson-Odoi after eye-catching display against Forest

Frank Lampard hailed Callum Hudson-Odoi for taking a “step forward” with his match-winning turn against Nottingham Forest. The 19-year-old endured a turbulent 2019 that included his England debut,..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Carragher claims Liverpool fans underappreciate ‘world class’ star

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher believes that a 'world-class' Reds star is underappreciated by the club’s own supporters. The post Carragher claims...
Team Talk

'Worst in the league' - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher voices his Aston Villa concerns

Aston Villa remain deep in the Premier League's relegation fight following the 2-0 defeat to Southampton
Lichfield Mercury

You Might Like


Tweets about this

forestlivenews

Forest Live News 'Grinds my gears!' - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed by Nottingham Forest fans https://t.co/bual1cJqdl #NFFC #forest 12 hours ago

NottmForestNews

Nottm Forest news 'Grinds my gears!' - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed by Nottingham Forest fans (Nottinghamshire Live) https://t.co/XAL6SliJ5X 14 hours ago

NFFC_TrentEnd

NFFC TrentEnd #NFFC 'Grinds my gears!' - Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher slammed by Nottingham Forest fans https://t.co/6gABg7uGWJ 15 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.