IOC senior member: 3 months to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics

Seattle Times Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
TOKYO (AP) — Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the IOC, estimates there’s a three-month window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, which are being threatened by the fast-spreading virus from China. Pound, in an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, did not sound alarmist. But he did speak frankly about the risks […]
 Tokyo Olympics Could Face Possible ‘Cancellation’ Amid Coronavirus Outbreak Dick Pound, a senior member of the International Olympics Committee, recently sat down with The Associated Press to discuss the upcoming Olympics. According to Pound, although the Olympics are currently proceeding forward...

