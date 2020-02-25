Rey Mysterio teams with Humberto Carrillo to face Andrade & Angel Garza

Monday Night Raw will be a night of many returns and epic action when Rey Mysterio & Humberto Carrillo battle United States Champion Andrade & Angel Garza.

