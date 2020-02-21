Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren mock Wilder’s heavy costume excuse after Fury defeat

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren mock Wilder’s heavy costume excuse after Fury defeat

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren have both reacted with disbelief to Deontay Wilder’s ‘heavy costume’ excuse in the aftermath of his defeat to Tyson Fury. The ‘Gypsy King’ stopped the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in seven rounds on Saturday night, with the American now coming out and saying he had ‘no legs’ due to his 40lbs uniform. […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch

Fury, Wilder bulked up and ready for rematch 03:43

 Boxing heavyweight giants Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder weigh-in heavier than their controversial first bout that ended in a draw ahead of their rematch in Las Vegas.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume [Video]Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury. Deontay Wilder, via statement Both..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:35Published

Tyson Fury returns to UK after famous victory in Las Vegas [Video]Tyson Fury returns to UK after famous victory in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury has arrived at Manchester Airport after winning the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury produced a stunning performance to stop the previously unbeaten American..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Dillian Whyte’s reaction to Wilder’s ‘heavy costume’ excuse didn’t disappoint

Dillian Whyte has burst out laughing in an interview about Deontay Wilder’s defeat to Tyson Fury on Saturday night. The Brit chased the American for over two...
talkSPORT

Lennox Lewis EXCLUSIVE: ‘Tyson Fury concussed Deontay Wilder in the first fight, he has the power to knock him out’

Former undisputed heavyweight world champion Lennox Lewis has rubbished claims Tyson Fury isn’t powerful enough to stop Deontay Wilder. Fury and Wilder meet...
talkSPORT Also reported by •Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.