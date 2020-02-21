Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren mock Wilder’s heavy costume excuse after Fury defeat

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 11 hours ago )

Eddie Hearn and Frank Warren have both reacted with disbelief to Deontay Wilder’s ‘heavy costume’ excuse in the aftermath of his defeat to Tyson Fury. The ‘Gypsy King’ stopped the ‘Bronze Bomber’ in seven rounds on Saturday night, with the American now coming out and saying he had ‘no legs’ due to his 40lbs uniform. […] 👓 View full article

