Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies makes Chelsea admission ahead of Champions League clash

Daily Star Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Bayern Munich star Alphonso Davies makes Chelsea admission ahead of Champions League clashBayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies was a ‘fan’ of club legend Didier Drogba while his dad was a ‘big Chelsea fan’ as they teams prepare for their Champions League clash
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Chelsea to up their game as Bayern look to get aggressive in UCL clash

Chelsea to up their game as Bayern look to get aggressive in UCL clash 01:29

 Frank Lampard says his side have to go up a level, while Hansi Flick expects Bayern to play with 'confidence and attack'.

Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages [Video]Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages

Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:15Published

Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea are seen as underdogs against Bayern Munich [Video]Frank Lampard accepts Chelsea are seen as underdogs against Bayern Munich

Frank Lampard has told Chelsea to turn the current European order on its head against Bayern Munich. Lampard has accepted many will brand Chelsea underdogs when hosting the buoyant Bundesliga leaders..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:54Published


Chelsea vs Bayern Munich LIVE: Team news, line-ups, more ahead of Champions League fixture tonight

Follow live coverage of the Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge tonight
Independent

CL: Bayern Munich's Thomas Mueller out to prove a point against Chelsea

A year after being dumped by Germany head coach Joachim Loew, Thomas Mueller is set to showcase why he is so important for Bayern Munich - and Robert Lewandowski...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndependentZee News

