Dubai Tennis Championship: Leander Paes-Matthew Ebden to begin campaign in men's doubles category

Zee News Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Indian tennis ace Leander Paes and his Australian partner Matthew Ebden will look to kickstart their campaign at the Dubai Duty-Free Tennis Championship on a winning note when they play their round-of-16 clash of the men's doubles event later on Tuesday. 
