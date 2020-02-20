Global  

'Iran deputy health minister has coronavirus'

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Iran's deputy health minister has been infected with the new coronavirus, a ministry official said on Tuesday, amid a major outbreak in the Islamic republic. Iraj Harirchi coughed occasionally and appeared to be sweating during a press conference on Monday with government spokesman Ali Rabiei.
Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health Minister

Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health Minister

 Iran&apos;s deputy health minister tested positive for the virus hours after he held a news conference on Monday.

Iran Minister Appears Ill At News Conference Before Coronavirus Diagnosis

Iran's deputy health minister appeared to be ill at a news conference in Tehran on Monday (February 24), a day before he was reported to have been tested positive for coronavirus. Source: Reuters

Coronavirus Outbreak Slows, Research Speeds Up, Iran Suffers Loss

The novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, outbreaks appear to be spreading rapidly all across the world. The good news is, the development of drugs to treat it may actually be keeping pace. This hopeful news..

Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health Minister

Coronavirus Spreads In Iran, Infecting Deputy Health MinisterWatch VideoAn official overseeing Iran's efforts to contain the coronavirus outbreak is now infected.  Iran's deputy health minister tested positive for the...
Iran's deputy health minister 'tests positive' for coronavirus

Iran's deputy health minister has tested positive for coronavirus, the semi-official news agency ILNA has reported.
