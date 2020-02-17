Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Eddie Hearn says trainer Mark Breland saved ‘battered’ Wilder by throwing towel, Wilder considers sacking him
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told talkSPORT Deontay Wilder’s trainer Mark Breland was right to throw in the towel against Tyson Fury. The ‘Bronze Bomber’s’ coach stopped his fight with the ‘Gypsy King’ in the seventh round after he had previously been down in the third and fifth. At the post-fight press conference, Breland’s fellow […]
Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury. Deontay Wilder, via statement Both Wilder and Fury had the right to invoke an immediate third fight after Sunday's rematch. Wilder...