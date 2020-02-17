Global  

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Eddie Hearn says trainer Mark Breland saved 'battered' Wilder by throwing towel, Wilder considers sacking him

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: Eddie Hearn says trainer Mark Breland saved ‘battered’ Wilder by throwing towel, Wilder considers sacking him

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Anthony Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn told talkSPORT Deontay Wilder’s trainer Mark Breland was right to throw in the towel against Tyson Fury. The ‘Bronze Bomber’s’ coach stopped his fight with the ‘Gypsy King’ in the seventh round after he had previously been down in the third and fifth. At the post-fight press conference, Breland’s fellow […]
News video: Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume

Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume 01:35

 Deontay Wilder Confirms Third Tyson Fury Fight and Blames Loss on Costume Wilder told ESPN that he "definitely" will exercise his right to a third fight with Fury. Deontay Wilder, via statement Both Wilder and Fury had the right to invoke an immediate third fight after Sunday's rematch. Wilder...

Tyson Fury returns to UK after famous victory in Las Vegas [Video]Tyson Fury returns to UK after famous victory in Las Vegas

Tyson Fury has arrived at Manchester Airport after winning the WBC heavyweight title in Las Vegas on Saturday night. Fury produced a stunning performance to stop the previously unbeaten American..

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win [Video]Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win

Tyson Fury Defeats Deontay Wilder in TKO Win The fight ended in the 7th round when Wilder's corner threw in the towel. Fury retained the lineal heavyweight championship and claimed Wilder's WBC..

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder: American’s team insist he WILL activate third fight clause, despite one-sided knockout

Deontay Wilder’s trainer and manager both expect him to activate his rematch clause for a trilogy bout with Tyson Fury. The ‘Gypsy King’ shocked the world...
talkSPORT

Anthony Joshua is still No 1 and not Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, says Eddie Hearn

Anthony Joshua is still No 1 and not Tyson Fury or Deontay Wilder, says Eddie HearnAnthony Joshua's promoter Eddie Hearn insists his man his still ahead of Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder in heavyweight rankings ahead of WBC clash this weekend
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORT

JoeDelReal1

Joseph Del Real RT @ManoukAkopyan: The reasons why Deontay Wilder lost to Tyson Fury in a one-sided fight. 1⃣ His 40-plus pound costume sucked the life ou… 3 seconds ago

Tabsz123

Tayyab. RT @MichaelBensonn: 📋 Updated Ring Magazine heavyweight rankings after Fury TKO7 Wilder: 👑🇬🇧 Tyson Fury 1⃣🇬🇧 Anthony Joshua 2⃣🇬🇧 Dillian W… 16 seconds ago

power_thompson

Early_Bird RT @BTSportBoxing: 👑 Tyson Fury 🇬🇧 1️⃣ Anthony Joshua 🇬🇧 2️⃣ Dillian Whyte 🇬🇧 3️⃣ Deontay Wilder 🇺🇸 The top three heavyweights in @ringmag… 20 seconds ago

CechThis

SPEKS RT @SkySportsNews: Tyson Fury arrived at Manchester Airport this morning after defeating Deontay Wilder in Las Vegas to become the WBC heav… 20 seconds ago

martinsnathani1

martinsnathaniel RT @SkySportsBoxing: "I think you have to laugh, and I think most people have laughed." @Carl_Froch says @BronzeBomber's claim he lost to… 29 seconds ago

itz_hinimed

Hinimed RT @BleacherReport: Deontay Wilder says he’s exercising his rematch clause for a trilogy fight with Tyson Fury, per @pugboxing. Wilder add… 36 seconds ago

reynoldssmalco1

reynoldssmalcolm Five facts about Deontay Wilder's loss to Tyson Fury | Legit TV https://t.co/Cd3vwTjlIo #vid 49 seconds ago

MaxWasilewski23

Sella Andretti RT @SandhuMMA: Tyson Fury is going to merk Deontay Wilder again, entertain us all in the process, get another big pay day and potentially e… 57 seconds ago

