Josh Adams: Wales wing ruled out of Six Nations with ankle injury

BBC Sport Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Wales are dealt a major injury blow with World Cup try scorer Josh Adams ruled out of the Six Nations by an ankle injury.
 England head coach Eddie Jones speaks to the media following the team's 24-12 Six Nations triumph against Ireland. England’s claim they were ready to rediscover the form that swept them to last autumn’s World Cup final was backed up by a crushing win at Twickenham. There were shades of the...

Wales post-match press conference with head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones after 27-23 Guinness Six Nations defeat to France in Cardiff.

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac and captain Alun Wyn Jones speak at the press conference following their defeat to Ireland in the Six Nations at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

What the new Wales are actually trying to do and why things aren't quite working right nowWales have lost two Six Nations matches in a row and now face a daunting trip to Twickenham. Here's what's going on
Dan Biggar will start for Wales against France in the Six Nations after recovering from a third head injury of this season.
