Nick Wright believes Joel Embiid took a step back this season: 'I don't trust him anymore'

FOX Sports Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Nick Wright believes Joel Embiid took a step back this season: 'I don't trust him anymore'Nick Wright discusses Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. Nick tells guest Sarah Kustok why he doesn't think Joel is one of the top players in the world.
