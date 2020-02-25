Get to know the nation's best college basketball player, Sabrina Ionescu
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 (
29 minutes ago)
Sabrina Ionescu, Oregon Ducks guard and prohibitive future WNBA top pick, had a close relationship with Kobe and Gianna Bryant.
Kobe Bryant's Mentee Sabrina Ionescu Makes History Hours After His Public Memorial Sabrina Ionescu just made college basketball history. The 22-year-old athlete, who plays for the University of Oregon Ducks, became the first Division I player... E! Online 2 hours ago Also reported by • NYTimes.com • ESPN
Ionescu first to 2,000 points, 1,000 assists, 1,000 rebounds STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Oregon star Sabrina Ionescu is the first player, man or woman, to reach 2,000 points, 1,000 assists and 1,000 rebounds. Ionescu hit the... Seattle Times 12 hours ago Tweets about this