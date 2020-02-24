Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Blackburn Rovers 11/8 to score over 1.5 goals against Stoke City in Wednesday’s Championship contest

Blackburn Rovers 11/8 to score over 1.5 goals against Stoke City in Wednesday’s Championship contest

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Competition: Championship Market: Blackburn to score over 1.5 goals Odds: 11/8 @ Bet 365 Knowing that three points on Wednesday could see them move within touching distance of the play-off spots, Blackburn will welcome Stoke to Ewood Park in midweek. Starting with the hosts, while Blackburn may have been disappointed to have settled for a point […]

The post Blackburn Rovers 11/8 to score over 1.5 goals against Stoke City in Wednesday’s Championship contest appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Beware! The Blackburn Rovers dangermen who will be gunning for Stoke City

Beware! The Blackburn Rovers dangermen who will be gunning for Stoke CityStoke City will be looking to build on their weekend win over Cardiff City when they travel to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday
The Sentinel Stoke Also reported by •BBC Local News

Michael O'Neill Press Conference LIVE! Boss on any changes in attack and midfield ahead of Blackburn Rovers clash

Michael O'Neill Press Conference LIVE! Boss on any changes in attack and midfield ahead of Blackburn Rovers clashStoke City reflecting on welcome win over Cardiff as they gear up for Blackburn Rovers trip
The Sentinel Stoke


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.