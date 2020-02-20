Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > 3-month window to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics, IOC's Dick Pound says

3-month window to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics, IOC's Dick Pound says

CBC.ca Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, estimates there's a three-month window to decide the fate of this summer's Tokyo Olympics, which are being threatened by the fast-spreading virus from China.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Japan’s kendo master readies for Olympic torch relay [Video]Japan’s kendo master readies for Olympic torch relay

70-year-old kendo master Shigeru Aoki will be a torch bearer in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, over 50 years after he witnessed the last Tokyo Olympics relay in 1964. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:00Published

Olympic Tourists in Tokyo Are Expected to Breathe New Life Into Deadly Puffer Fish Industry [Video]Olympic Tourists in Tokyo Are Expected to Breathe New Life Into Deadly Puffer Fish Industry

Would you try fugu, the poisonous yet alluring Japanese delicacy? Buzz60’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:58Published


Recent related news from verified sources

IOC senior member: 3 months to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the IOC, estimates there’s a three-month window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, which are...
Seattle Times

IOC senior member: 3 months to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics

IOC senior member: 3 months to decide fate of Tokyo OlympicsThe longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee estimates there's a three-month window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics
FOX Sports


Tweets about this

HowieChamberla1

Howie Chamberlain RT @carlquintanilla: TOKYO — Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the IOC, estimates there’s a three-month window to decide the fate o… 1 minute ago

bialaurene

bia 🤪 RT @echotpe: Dick Pound, the member of the IOC, estimates there's a 3-month window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, which are bein… 6 minutes ago

FrankDangelo23

Frank D'Angelo RT @NextSportStar: IOC estimates there's a three-month window to decide the fate of the Tokyo Olympics, which are being threatened by the c… 10 minutes ago

polasbori

Mehedi Hasan 3-month window to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics, IOC's Dick Pound says https://t.co/t0cO265cuB https://t.co/kstYorq46W 16 minutes ago

Brought_to_You

Brought to You 3-month window to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics, IOC's Dick Pound says https://t.co/hsAkEWAMSR 19 minutes ago

CJMENews

980 CJME Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the IOC, estimates there’s a three-month window to decide the fate of the… https://t.co/qC95Pdd4WT 27 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.