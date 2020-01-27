Global  

Robert Lewandowski Is Playing in the Form of His Life – Hans-Dieter Flick (Video)

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Speaking to the press ahead of his team’s Champions League clash with Chelsea tonight (Tuesday), Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick warned the opposition that his star striker Robert Lewandowski is currently playing in the form of his life. Bayern Munich Hansi Flick on Robert Lewandowski… 🗣"He's playing in the form of his life" pic.twitter.com/LRKU122cUI — […]

The post Robert Lewandowski Is Playing in the Form of His Life – Hans-Dieter Flick (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
In the ‘form of his life’, Chelsea must fear Robert Lewandowski who has hailed influence of Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola as he hunts goal records

As Chelsea struggle for goals from their three strikers this season, Bayern Munich have a man who gets goals in pretty much every game he plays. This campaign,...
talkSPORT

Robert Lewandowski scores late, keeps Bayern Munich on track in Bundesliga

Robert Lewandowski scores late, keeps Bayern Munich on track in BundesligaBayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their third goal with Alphonso Davies (Source: Reuters) Robert Lewandowski scored late for leader Bayern...
WorldNews


