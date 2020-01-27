Robert Lewandowski Is Playing in the Form of His Life – Hans-Dieter Flick (Video)
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Speaking to the press ahead of his team’s Champions League clash with Chelsea tonight (Tuesday), Bayern Munich boss Hans-Dieter Flick warned the opposition that his star striker Robert Lewandowski is currently playing in the form of his life. Bayern Munich Hansi Flick on Robert Lewandowski… 🗣"He's playing in the form of his life" pic.twitter.com/LRKU122cUI — […]
The post Robert Lewandowski Is Playing in the Form of His Life – Hans-Dieter Flick (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
A dog lover says she owes her life to her two German shepherds - after they detected her breast CANCER.Linda Munkley, 65, was left baffled when five-year-old dog Bea began frequently leaping up at her..