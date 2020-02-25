Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > “We Want Our Fans to Be Proud of Us” – Zinedine Zidane Ahead of Real Madrid’s Clash With Manchester City (Video)

“We Want Our Fans to Be Proud of Us” – Zinedine Zidane Ahead of Real Madrid’s Clash With Manchester City (Video)

SoccerNews.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Real Madrid will face Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League round-of-16 clash in Madrid on Wednesday. Here’s head coach Zinedine Zidane looking forward to the match. 🎙💬 Listen to what #Zidane had to say in his [email protected] press conference at #RMCity! #RMUCL | #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/XZhhakOydf — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) […]

The post “We Want Our Fans to Be Proud of Us” – Zinedine Zidane Ahead of Real Madrid’s Clash With Manchester City (Video) appeared first on Soccer News.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters - Sports - Published < > Embed
News video: Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash

Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash 00:30

 Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he views Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Real estate agent warns of bold scam targeting renters [Video]Real estate agent warns of bold scam targeting renters

A Kansas City real estate agent is warning about a bold and unique scam targeting both agents and potential renters.

Credit: KMBC     Duration: 01:33Published

Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid [Video]Guardiola hails Man City comeback at Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola hailed a great result and performance but warned the job was not finished after Manchester City’s stunning win over Real Madrid. City came from behind to claim a famous 2-1 win at the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:40Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Real Madrid 1-2 Manchester City: Citizens stage stunning comeback at the Bernabeu

Manchester City secured a memorable victory at the Santiago Bernabeu as they came back to beat Real Madrid 2-1 in their UEFA Champions League last-16 first leg...
SoccerNews.com Also reported by •BBC SportBBC NewstalkSPORTTeam Talk

Man City fans in meltdown as Aymeric Laporte injured during Real Madrid clash

Man City fans in meltdown as Aymeric Laporte injured during Real Madrid clashAymeric Laporte has been forced off injured in Manchester City's Champions League clash with Real Madrid having only recently returned from a lengthy spell on...
Daily Star Also reported by •News24

You Might Like


Tweets about this

sallyterese10

Sally Terese RT @dilloncmusic: #IDoForYou is officially a Top 40 song on @billboard, baby! There really are no words. I'm so honored and proud. I want t… 54 minutes ago

_murkas

hokage RT @Pacers: During Thursday's game, we are celebrating International Night at @TheFieldhouse 🌎 We're proud to have players and fans from e… 3 hours ago

SirAzlan73

Sir Azlan73 @realmadrid You said you want to make the fans proud!!! Do you think we’re proud now??? 4 hours ago

x1songhee

andi the reboot getting confirmed would really be everything to me like ... we’ll really have brought them back and all… https://t.co/ImKICwgBOs 5 hours ago

SirAzlan73

Sir Azlan73 @realmadriden @realmadrid @Benzema Zidane said,”We want to make the fans proud.”...do u think we’re proud now??? 5 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.