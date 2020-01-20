VCSSports ESPN set to cancel 'High Noon' talk show with Pablo Torre, Bomani Jones https://t.co/9eG5P6x68T 2 minutes ago D-EaZy Espn should continue airing High Noon regardless of ratings because Jemele thinks it’s racist to cancel a show. https://t.co/QPgH2XujcT 37 minutes ago Tommy Strawn’s Employer First, ESPN replaced Bomani Jones radio show with Will Cain .. which I can’t ever forget or forgive .. debuted High… https://t.co/dk42tBjVNL 49 minutes ago The Excelllence 3%? You cancel #HighNoon because it's down 3%?! @espn if you knew the ratings were low months ago why not run prom… https://t.co/rsBRMEzO8y 56 minutes ago The Excelllence Travesty. High Noon is arguably the best show in that @espn "Happy Hour" block including @PTI and I love PTI. You… https://t.co/qAJysNnLRu 7 hours ago Sharp Of course ESPN is gonna cancel another show I watch everyday. High Noon was a fun, smart show & the ratings werent even that bad. 7 hours ago Mel Taylor @espn please don’t cancel High Noon. Please don’t do it. I’m asking who is fan Of the show. 7 hours ago Mel Taylor @jemelehill No @espn don’t cancel my show High Noon. You can’t do this. They are my go to podcast, I’m living overs… https://t.co/A01f6doFNf 7 hours ago