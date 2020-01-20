Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ESPN set to cancel 'High Noon' talk show with Pablo Torre, Bomani Jones

ESPN set to cancel 'High Noon' talk show with Pablo Torre, Bomani Jones

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
ESPN is canceling talk show "High Noon" with Pablo Torre and Bomani Jones, the network announced Monday. Last episode will air end of Mrch.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

This Cheerleader With Down Syndrome Lets Nothing Stop Her [Video]This Cheerleader With Down Syndrome Lets Nothing Stop Her

Bella Martinez, 14, was determined to make her high school's cheer team. Bella is like any other teenager: she goes to school, does her homework and has no problem talking about boys. Bella's parents..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 01:37Published

150-year-old church tower collapses shortly before Sunday service [Video]150-year-old church tower collapses shortly before Sunday service

Shocking pictures show the scale of devastation after a 150-year-old church was reduced to rubble when it suddenly collapsed on Sunday morning (19/1). Emergency services were called to St John the..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:08Published


Tweets about this

VCStarSports

VCSSports ESPN set to cancel 'High Noon' talk show with Pablo Torre, Bomani Jones https://t.co/9eG5P6x68T 2 minutes ago

DrewAnawalt

D-EaZy Espn should continue airing High Noon regardless of ratings because Jemele thinks it’s racist to cancel a show. https://t.co/QPgH2XujcT 37 minutes ago

November_3rd

Tommy Strawn’s Employer First, ESPN replaced Bomani Jones radio show with Will Cain .. which I can’t ever forget or forgive .. debuted High… https://t.co/dk42tBjVNL 49 minutes ago

TheExcelllence

The Excelllence 3%? You cancel #HighNoon because it's down 3%?! @espn if you knew the ratings were low months ago why not run prom… https://t.co/rsBRMEzO8y 56 minutes ago

TheExcelllence

The Excelllence Travesty. High Noon is arguably the best show in that @espn "Happy Hour" block including @PTI and I love PTI. You… https://t.co/qAJysNnLRu 7 hours ago

sharptweetz

Sharp Of course ESPN is gonna cancel another show I watch everyday. High Noon was a fun, smart show & the ratings werent even that bad. 7 hours ago

tay30lormel

Mel Taylor @espn please don’t cancel High Noon. Please don’t do it. I’m asking who is fan Of the show. 7 hours ago

tay30lormel

Mel Taylor @jemelehill No @espn don’t cancel my show High Noon. You can’t do this. They are my go to podcast, I’m living overs… https://t.co/A01f6doFNf 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.