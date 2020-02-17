Watch Michigan State vs. Iowa: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Zack RT @Seouljaa: MICHIGAN STATE DOWNS IOWA AND YET AGAIN BRESLIN AINT THAT NICE TO THE HAWKEYES. OH. WELL! My thoughts on Cassius Winston be… 8 minutes ago HawkeyeInsider247 RT @SBock247: WATCH: Fran McCaffery talked with the media following Iowa's loss at Michigan State. Here's video of McCaffery's presser vi… 16 minutes ago Sean Bock WATCH: Fran McCaffery talked with the media following Iowa's loss at Michigan State. Here's video of McCaffery's… https://t.co/slhlpVyCsA 16 minutes ago Fanfictionwritertvseries Highlights: Watts, Winston Lead Spartans to Win | Iowa at Michigan State... https://t.co/F8gZFtVqht via @YouTube 1 hour ago Fanfictionwritertvseries First Half Highlights: Iowa at Michigan State | B1G Basketball https://t.co/w0mhXEL0v6 via @YouTube 1 hour ago Seouljaa MICHIGAN STATE DOWNS IOWA AND YET AGAIN BRESLIN AINT THAT NICE TO THE HAWKEYES. OH. WELL! My thoughts on Cassius… https://t.co/yQWpxvacsn 2 hours ago SkinsHoops86 I can't watch this Michigan State-Iowa game without thinking of this video, since Dakich is on the call. 😂 https://t.co/jo36TotVSK 3 hours ago Miguel Garcia ™ RT @IainMacOS: ICYMI: My bets for today 👇 🏒 Jets/Capitals OVER 6.5 (-115) Flames/Bruins UNDER 6 (-115) 🏀 Michigan State -8 vs Iowa Toledo… 3 hours ago