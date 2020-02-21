Transfer news and football gossip: Arsenal could lose Aubameyang, Liverpool’s Werner boost, Manchester United step up Grealish pursuit

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 days ago )

talkSPORT.com rounds up all the latest transfer news and football gossip from Tuesday’s papers and online… Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta could be forced into selling his star striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang if the club fail to agree a new long-term deal with the 30-year-old. Aubameyang, who has scored 19 goals in 30 appearances this season, is currently […] 👓 View full article

