Napoli vs Barcelona commentary: LIVE Champions League coverage as Lionel Messi and co eye win in Italy

Napoli vs Barcelona commentary: LIVE Champions League coverage as Lionel Messi and co eye win in Italy

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Napoli host Barcelona in the first-leg of their Champions league Round of 16 clash tonight. The Serie A giants finished a point behind Liverpool in Group E and now face the daunting task of facing La Liga champions Barca for a place in the quarter-finals. Barca topped Group F before Christmas and are yet to […]
News video: Napoli ready for Messi's Stadio San Paolo debut

Napoli ready for Messi's Stadio San Paolo debut 00:30

 Gennaro Gattuso says his side are prepared for Messi and his team mates.

Barca coach Setien excited for Champions League debut [Video]Barca coach Setien excited for Champions League debut

Quique Setien describes his emotions ahead of making his Champions League debut against Napoli.

FC Barcelona at the Dubai U13 Intercontinental Cup [Video]FC Barcelona at the Dubai U13 Intercontinental Cup

🔴🔵 FC Barcelona have seen the likes of Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, Lionel Messi and many other football legends graduate from its academy, La Masia.In an exclusive chat with #1PlaySports,..

Napoli vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Champions League fixture online and on TV

Lionel Messi leads the La Liga champions back into the knock-out stages in pursuit of banishing their demons after the collapse at Anfield last season
Independent

Messi is four-some as Barcelona blow Eibar away

Messi is four-some as Barcelona blow Eibar awayFour goals from Lionel Messi sent Barcelona to the top of LaLiga as they eased to a 5-0 victory over Eibar at the Nou Camp. The reigning champions wasted little...
WorldNews Also reported by •Seattle Times

nj_colmenares

Narses J Colmenares Napoli v Barcelona commentary: Live coverage as Messi and co travel to Italy https://t.co/HB1TS4wQmR 41 minutes ago

1001Degrees

один среди многих Watch Napoli vs Barcelona at LiveBox📺 Here >> https://t.co/cn38ccCwZS Live coverage, Live commentary 🎥🎙⚽️ #NAPBAR #UCL 43 minutes ago

BalagaddeRamos

Balagadde Ramos #ABAGUMANYI LIVE IN TUESDAY NIGHT UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE LIVE COMMENTARY AT 103.3FM RADIO 4 Uganda #ENSUNSUZI [… https://t.co/im89wLyxIn 1 hour ago

remu10

sidi diallo New post (Napoli vs Barcelona commentary: LIVE Champions League coverage as Lionel Messi and co eye win in Italy) h… https://t.co/UYvZ2yCkrC 2 hours ago

adrianjclarke

Adrian Clarke RT @talkSPORT2: 🚨 Now on @talkSPORT2! 🚨 It's live Champions League action! 🙌 @raystubbs is your host! Coming up: ✅ Commentary of Nap… 2 hours ago

talkSPORT2

talkSPORT 2 🚨 Now on @talkSPORT2! 🚨 It's live Champions League action! 🙌 @raystubbs is your host! Coming up: ✅ Commentar… https://t.co/2c3pz8B9k4 2 hours ago

EAkrumah

Emmanuel Akrumah RT @HAPPY989FM: Another exciting football day awaits you this Tuesday as we bring you live commentary and discussions of Chelsea vs Bayern… 3 hours ago

oss365

One Stop Sports Napoli host Barcelona in the first-leg of their Champions league Round of 16 clash tonight. The Serie A giants fini… https://t.co/LvfnDieNX2 3 hours ago

