Coronavirus: Tokyo Olympics still 'business as usual', says IOC's Dick Pound

BBC Sport Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Preparations for the Tokyo Olympics are "business as usual" despite the coronavirus outbreak, says International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.
News video: Will the Tokyo Olympics be relocated due to the coronavirus?

Will the Tokyo Olympics be relocated due to the coronavirus? 01:44

 From the Carnival of Venice to the 2020 Summer Olympics to the production of sex toys, the coronavirus continues its path of destruction and disruption. Here are five ways the coronavirus might impact you.

Olympics Games torch relay organisers take measures against coronavirus [Video]Olympics Games torch relay organisers take measures against coronavirus

Greek organisers of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic flame lighting ceremony say they've taken extra measures to avoid the coronavirus spreading.

Tokyo Cancels Events For Next 3 Weeks Due To Coronavirus [Video]Tokyo Cancels Events For Next 3 Weeks Due To Coronavirus

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government said it will cancel or postpone major indoor events for the next three weeks. According to Reuters, the decision comes as Japan tries to halt the spread of the..

Olympics still 'business as usual' despite coronavirus outbreak - Pound

Preparations for the Tokyo Olympics are "business as usual" despite the coronavirus outbreak, says International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound.
3-month window to decide fate of Tokyo Olympics, IOC's Dick Pound says

Dick Pound, the longest-serving member of the International Olympic Committee, estimates there's a three-month window to decide the fate of this summer's Tokyo...
