BBC Radio Derby issue apology to Derby County's players after Craig Ramage comments

Derby Telegraph Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
BBC Radio Derby issue apology to Derby County's players after Craig Ramage commentsDerby County news - Ramage, a former Derby player, made comments about the club’s black players on BBC Radio Derby’s Sportscene Podcast, coming after a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town.
