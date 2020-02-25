Everything you need to know about Chelsea on a matchday at Stamford Bridge

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 1 week ago )

All the essential information for supporters travelling to Stamford Bridge for a match to watch Chelsea is right here in one handy package including food, drink and how to get there All the essential information for supporters travelling to Stamford Bridge for a match to watch Chelsea is right here in one handy package including food, drink and how to get there 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend