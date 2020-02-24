Colin Cowherd: Zion Williamson is not the next LeBron James — 'LeBron is bigger than the league he plays in'

Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Colin Cowherd discusses recent comparisons between New Orleans Pelicans' star Zion Williamson and the Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James. Hear why Colin thinks Zion isn't on the same level of stardom as LeBron.



