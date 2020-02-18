Sport24.co.za | Faf set to skipper World XI against Asia XI in T20 showdown

Global  

Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Former Proteas skipper, Faf du Plessis will captain the World XI against an Asian XI in two T20 matches scheduled for Bangaladesh in March.
Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, Mohammad Shami in Asia XI squad for T20Is in Bangladesh

India skipper Virat Kohli was on Tuesday named in the Asia XI squad which will lock horns with Faf du Plessis-led World XI in next month's Bangabandhu 100-year...
Zee News

Sport24.co.za | Faf, Boks laughed at 'drop en skop' tag at World Cup

Springbok scrumhalf Faf de Klerk looks back with a smile when remembering the criticism he received during the 2019 World Cup.
News24


