Chelsea vs Bayern Munich CONFIRMED team news: Frank Lampard makes decision on Tammy Abraham vs Olivier Giroud for Champions League clash

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has named the same starting XI which beat Tottenham for the Champions League last-16 clash with Bayern Munich. That means the two goalscorers from that 2-1 victory – Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso – retain their places in the team as the German champions visit Stamford Bridge. Tammy Abraham remains on […]
Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages

Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages

 Match preview as Chelsea take on Bayern Munich in the Uefa Champions League knock-out stages.

