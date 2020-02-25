Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst Tony Grossi for using derogatory term in describing Browns QB Baker Mayfield

ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst Tony Grossi for using derogatory term in describing Browns QB Baker Mayfield

USATODAY.com Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Tony Grossi and Baker Mayfield have a history of disagreements, but ESPN Cleveland moved quickly to denounce the slur Grossi used.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

ESPN Cleveland suspends host for derogatory words about Baker Mayfield


Pro Football Talk

Tony Grossi apologizes for derogatory comment about Baker Mayfield


Pro Football Talk

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ENQSports

Enquirer Sports ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst Tony Grossi for using derogatory term in describing Browns QB Baker Mayfield https://t.co/5j2A6hHBtq 1 hour ago

DSMWcom

DSMWcom ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst Tony Grossi for using derogatory term in describing Browns QB Baker Mayfield https://t.co/v1FNBNl7yK 2 hours ago

ronwwitman

Ron Witman ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst Tony Grossi for using derogatory term in describing Browns QB Baker Mayfield… https://t.co/I8G8DmWwLu 2 hours ago

beaconjournal

Akron Beacon Journal ESPN Cleveland has suspended analyst Tony Grossi indefinitely for calling Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a derog… https://t.co/BnEGDbrF5f 3 hours ago

Gaydos_

Ryan Gaydos ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst who called Baker Mayfield a ‘f---ing midget’ https://t.co/7YAECqCMt2 3 hours ago

Fabiolucv

Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst who called Baker Mayfield a ‘f---ing midget’ https://t.co/9O3R52mNAe https://t.co/ytlVrUI1tb 4 hours ago

brandonpromo

Brandon Thompson ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst who called Baker Mayfield a ‘f---ing midget’ https://t.co/Mvr62ajLlF #news… https://t.co/spuiG7e5Hn 4 hours ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg #c68e875638c257dab0d6a4f9f98de81c #foxnewsmedia #foxnewssports #fnc ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst who called Bake… https://t.co/QfnStBQvic 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.