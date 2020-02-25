Enquirer Sports ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst Tony Grossi for using derogatory term in describing Browns QB Baker Mayfield https://t.co/5j2A6hHBtq 1 hour ago DSMWcom ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst Tony Grossi for using derogatory term in describing Browns QB Baker Mayfield https://t.co/v1FNBNl7yK 2 hours ago Ron Witman ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst Tony Grossi for using derogatory term in describing Browns QB Baker Mayfield… https://t.co/I8G8DmWwLu 2 hours ago Akron Beacon Journal ESPN Cleveland has suspended analyst Tony Grossi indefinitely for calling Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield a derog… https://t.co/BnEGDbrF5f 3 hours ago Ryan Gaydos ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst who called Baker Mayfield a ‘f---ing midget’ https://t.co/7YAECqCMt2 3 hours ago Fábio 🇧🇷 🇺🇲 ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst who called Baker Mayfield a ‘f---ing midget’ https://t.co/9O3R52mNAe https://t.co/ytlVrUI1tb 4 hours ago Brandon Thompson ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst who called Baker Mayfield a ‘f---ing midget’ https://t.co/Mvr62ajLlF #news… https://t.co/spuiG7e5Hn 4 hours ago Manfred Rosenberg #c68e875638c257dab0d6a4f9f98de81c #foxnewsmedia #foxnewssports #fnc ESPN Cleveland suspends analyst who called Bake… https://t.co/QfnStBQvic 4 hours ago