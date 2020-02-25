Global  

Yankees' Severino needs Tommy John surgery

ESPN Tuesday, 25 February 2020
Yankees starter Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery, according to general manager Brian Cashman.
Yankees' Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery, likely sidelining him for 2020 season

The operation has been recommended for Severino, who missed most of last year
CBS Sports

Yanks righty Severino needs Tommy John surgery, out for year

DUNEDIN, Fla. (AP) — New York Yankees pitcher Luis Severino needs Tommy John surgery and will miss the 2020 season, general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday....
Seattle Times


