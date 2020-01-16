Global  

Mike Smith: Hull KR chief executive to stand down after 10 years

BBC Sport Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Mike Smith, who has served as Hull KR's chief executive for 10 years, is to stand down from his role in May.
