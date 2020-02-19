Global  

Frustration for Barcelona against Napoli as Artuo Vidal and Sergio Busquets suspended for Champions League second leg and Gerard Pique limps off injured before El Clasico

talkSPORT Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Barcelona were forced to hold on for a 1-1 draw against Napoli in Italy in the first leg of their Champions League knockout tie, in what was a frustrating evening for Quique Setién on his debut in the competition. Antoine Griezmann scored his first away goal  since February 2017 to cancel out Dries Mertens’ fantastic […]
 Quique Setien describes his emotions ahead of making his Champions League debut against Napoli.

Jorginho banned for Chelsea's Champions League second leg against Bayern after ref rant

Jorginho banned for Chelsea's Champions League second leg against Bayern after ref rantJorginho will not be available for Chelsea in the second leg of their Champions League clash with Chelsea after being booked at Stamford Bridge
Daily Star

Napoli v Barcelona: Gerard Pique says Spanish side's focus is not on off-field issues

Preview followed by live coverage of Tuesday's Champions League game between Napoli and Barcelona.
BBC Sport Also reported by •Team Talk

