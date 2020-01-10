Global  

Antoine Griezmann scores second-half equaliser as Barcelona battle back to draw with Napoli

Independent Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
Napoli 1-1 Barcelona: After Napoli goalscroer Dries Mertens was forced off with injury following a heavy challenge from Sergio Busquets, Barcelona drew level
