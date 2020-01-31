Global  

HC pulls up DGCA over Kunal Kamra flying ban

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
The court asked the DGCA to clarify by Thursday why it “certified” the action of other airlines to penalise Kunal Kamra without any inquiry by the authorities. “Why did you (DGCA) give a certification on Twitter,” Justice Navin Chawla asked the counsel for the regulator while hearing a plea by Kamra challenging IndiGo’s decision to ban him from its flights for six months.
