Sport24.co.za | Gnabry stars as Bayern rock Chelsea

Serge Gnabry fired Bayern Munich to the brink of the Champions League quarter-finals as the German's double inspired a superb rout of Chelsea.



Recent related news from verified sources Serge Gnabry scores twice as Bayern Munich give Chelsea mountain to climb Serge Gnabry fired two goals in four minutes to give Chelsea a Champions League mountain to climb as Bayern Munich stung the 10-man Blues 3-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Belfast Telegraph 12 hours ago



Bayern Munich star Serge Gnabry's astounding stat concerning Alexandre Lacazette and Chelsea Former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry has played a starring role for Bayern Munich against Chelsea in the Champions League tie at Stamford Bridge, and brought up...

Football.london 12 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this