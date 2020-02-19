Sky Sports pundit predicts Man United v Club Brugge

Global  

Wednesday, 26 February 2020
Charlie Nicholas is backing Manchester United to claim their spot in the last 16 of the Europa League with a 2-0 win over Club Brugge at Old Trafford on Thursday night. The Red Devils head into the game after they claimed a 1-1 draw with the Belgian side in the first leg away from home […]

 Ole Gunnar Solskjaer knows the longer Manchester United are out of the Champions League the more they will “suffer”. The Red Devils are preparing to take on Club Brugge in the Europa League round of 32 on Thursday night, having missed out on a ticket to European football’s top table by slumping...

