Delhi live: Services at all metro stations resume

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Communal violence over the amended citizenship law continues to escalate in northeast Delhi. So far, thirteen people have lost their lives in the violence as police struggle to check the rioters who ran amok on streets, burning and looting shops, pelting stones and thrashing people. Stay with TOI for all the latest updates:
News video: Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash

Delhi violence: Cop killed, houses & cars set on fire as protestors clash 04:02

 Violence broke out in northeast Delhi on Monday in an area between the Jaffrabad and Maujpur metro stations. Stones were pelted and vehicles and houses were set on fire by those indulging in violence. A police constable was killed, and a man in his 20s was targeted by a violent mob. The police...

