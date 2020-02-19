Italy's coronavirus outbreak spreads south, death toll rises
Tuesday, 25 February 2020 () Italy's coronavirus crisis spread south on Tuesday beyond its original epicentre in the north, as the death toll from the worst outbreak in Europe rose to 11 and the number of new cases jumped above 320, officials said.
Italy introduces "extraordinary measures" to tackle the spread of the biggest outbreak of the new coronavirus in Europe. Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte announced the emergency plan as the number of cases rose to more than 130.