Cassius Winston, Rocket Watts combine for 41 as No. 24 Michigan State tops No. 18 Iowa

FOX Sports Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Cassius Winston, Rocket Watts combine for 41 as No. 24 Michigan State tops No. 18 IowaMichigan State picked up a much-needed home win over Iowa behind 41 points from Cassius Winston and Rocket Watts, helping the Spartans improve their standing in the Big Ten.
