CL: Serge Gnabry stars as Bayern Munich rock Chelsea with 3-0 win

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Serge Gnabry fired Bayern Munich to the brink of the Champions League quarter-finals as the German's double inspired a superb 3-0 rout of Chelsea in the last-16 first leg at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday. Gnabry had tormented Tottenham Hotspur with four goals in Bayern's 7-2 victory in north London earlier this season and the former... 👓 View full article

