Michael Vaughan, Kevin Pietersen take cheeky dig at Donald Trump's 'Soo-chin' Tendulkar pronunciation

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
As President of the United States, Donald Trump referred to Sachin Tendulkar as 'Soo-chin' at the Namaste Trump event in Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium, former England skipper Michael Vaughan mocked the POTUS over him mispronouncing the master blaster's name.

"How are you today Sue Chin @sachin_rt!!! #Face with tears of joy...
