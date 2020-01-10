CL: Antoine Griezmann rescues Barcelona to 1-1 draw vs Napoli in first-leg

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Antoine Griezmann rescued a 1-1 draw for Barcelona at Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. Frenchman Griezmann struck just before the hour mark in Naples after Dries Mertens had put the hosts ahead in the 30th minute with his 121st Napoli goal, drawing level with Marek Hamsik as the club's... 👓 View full article

