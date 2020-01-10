Global  

CL: Antoine Griezmann rescues Barcelona to 1-1 draw vs Napoli in first-leg

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Antoine Griezmann rescued a 1-1 draw for Barcelona at Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. Frenchman Griezmann struck just before the hour mark in Naples after Dries Mertens had put the hosts ahead in the 30th minute with his 121st Napoli goal, drawing level with Marek Hamsik as the club's...
News video: Griezmann goal earns Barcelona 1-1 draw at spirited Napoli

Griezmann goal earns Barcelona 1-1 draw at spirited Napoli 01:15

 Gennaro Gattuso hails a great match, while Quique Setien gives credit to Napoli for their performance.

Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller [Video]Atletico leave it late to stun Barcelona 3-2 in thriller

Atletico Madrid claim thrilling 3-2 comeback win over Barcelona in Spanish Super Cup

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:56Published


Sport24.co.za | Griezmann rescues Barcelona first-leg draw at Napoli

Antoine Griezmann rescued a draw for Barcelona at Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie.
News24 Also reported by •Belfast TelegraphFrance 24

Napoli vs Barcelona live stream: How to watch Champions League clash for free – kick-off time, TV Channel and talkSPORT coverage

Five-time champions Barcelona travel to Napoli for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie tonight. LaLiga giants Barca topped Group F and are...
talkSPORT Also reported by •CBS SportsDNA

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Champions League: Antoine Griezmann Rescues Barcelona First-Leg Draw At Napoli https://t.co/cHzCEQerL5 3 minutes ago

mid_day

mid-day #ChampionsLeague: #AntoineGriezmann Rescues Barcelona To 1-1 Draw Vs Napoli In First-Leg https://t.co/8ySFaWJA1o 37 minutes ago

StandardKenya

The Standard Digital Griezmann struck just before the hour mark for Barca after Mertens had put the hosts ahead with his 121st Napoli go… https://t.co/5jIPjuDkoF 49 minutes ago

ndtv

NDTV RT @Sports_NDTV: #AntoineGriezmann scored for Barcelona as they secured a 1-1 draw against Napoli in the first leg of their #ChampionsLeagu… 1 hour ago

Sports_NDTV

NDTV Sports #AntoineGriezmann scored for Barcelona as they secured a 1-1 draw against Napoli in the first leg of their… https://t.co/9LleA9TdCT 1 hour ago

NST_Online

New Straits Times #NSTsports: Antoine #Griezmann rescued a 1-1 draw for #Barcelona at #Napoli in the first leg of their… https://t.co/W5fdib30os 3 hours ago

GameYetu

Game Yetu Griezmann struck just before the hour mark for Barca after Mertens had put the hosts ahead with his 121st Napoli go… https://t.co/2RKzZoHHlp 5 hours ago

Sortiwa

Sortiwa Griezmann rescues Barcelona after Mertens levels Napoli scoring record | Football Antoine Griezmann’s second-hal… https://t.co/I3eetHC5LB 5 hours ago

