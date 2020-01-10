CL: Antoine Griezmann rescues Barcelona to 1-1 draw vs Napoli in first-leg
Wednesday, 26 February 2020 () Antoine Griezmann rescued a 1-1 draw for Barcelona at Napoli in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie on Tuesday. Frenchman Griezmann struck just before the hour mark in Naples after Dries Mertens had put the hosts ahead in the 30th minute with his 121st Napoli goal, drawing level with Marek Hamsik as the club's...
Five-time champions Barcelona travel to Napoli for the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie tonight. LaLiga giants Barca topped Group F and are... talkSPORT Also reported by •CBS Sports •DNA
