Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Novak Djokovic continued his hot early season form on Monday, cruising past Tunisian wild card Malek Jaziri 6-1, 6-2 into the second round of the Dubai Championships. The top seed and four-time champion made short work of Jaziri, who is ranked 260 in the world. Djokovic owns a perfect 14-0 record this season after winning a title... 👓 View full article