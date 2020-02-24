Global  

EPL: Jurgen Klopp hails 'special' Liverpool after record-equalling win over West Ham

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
EPL: Jurgen Klopp hails 'special' Liverpool after record-equalling win over West Ham*Liverpool:* Jurgen Klopp admitted he never expected Liverpool to make such a "special" charge towards the Premier League title after a record-equalling 3-2 victory against West Ham left the runaway leaders four wins from the clinching the trophy. Klopp's side were in danger of dropping Premier League points for the first time...
News video: Klopp hails spirit after comeback win

Klopp hails spirit after comeback win 06:16

 Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp praised his players for fighting until the end after they found themselves 2-1 down to West Ham with 22 minutes left, but the Reds responded and claimed a 3-2 win.

Klopp saviours 'difficult' victory as Liverpool edge closer to 'special' title [Video]Klopp saviours "difficult" victory as Liverpool edge closer to "special" title

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp talks about his team's 18-match winning streak after beating West Ham United 3-2 in the Premier League.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:29Published

Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham [Video]Jürgen Klopp reacts to hard fought victory against West Ham

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said his side lost patience in their hard fought home victory against West Ham. Klopp was thrilled that his side had equalled Manchester City’s record of 18 successive..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:41Published


Liverpool's midfield needs Jordan Henderson - his hard yards are missed when he's not there

Liverpool's midfield needs Jordan Henderson - his hard yards are missed when he's not thereHenderson was not in action for Liverpool in the win over West Ham due to injury - and his absence was clear for all to see as the Reds struggled
Daily Star Also reported by •talkSPORTBBC Sport

‘If Liverpool don’t win the Champions League, this season is a FAILURE’ – Reds fan in incredible rant against Jurgen Klopp after nervy win over West Ham

Liverpool are now only FOUR wins away from claiming their first ever Premier League title – and their first league championship in 30 years – but that’s...
talkSPORT


