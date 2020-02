American actor George Clooney is reportedly in talks to buy Spanish football club Malaga. According to a report in Spanish daily, Diario AS, Clooney is part of a consortium who has lined up a bid to buy the club. Malaga's minority shareholders group, Antonio Aguilera, confirmed talks were underway. "There is a very important ...

