AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC look for turnaround v Maziya

Mid-Day Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Beaten 1-2 in their away match when they fielded non-regular players, Bengaluru FC will look to turn the tables in their AFC Cup second-leg play-off tie against Maziya S&R of Maldives here on Wednesday. Head coach Carles Cuadrat fielded a few players from the academy in the away fixture in Male on February 19 but he will look to...
