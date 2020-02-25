Sofia Kenin loses opening match again; Ashleigh Barty cruises in Doha

You Might Like

Recent related news from verified sources Kenin loses opening match again; Barty cruises in Doha DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin lost her opening match for the second week in a row as Dayana Yastremska defeated the American 6-3, 7-6...

Seattle Times 12 hours ago



Kenin loses opening match again; Barty cruises in Doha Kenin loses opening match again; Barty cruises in Doha

FOX Sports 12 hours ago





Tweets about this