Wake Forest stuns No. 7 Duke with late comeback, double overtime win

FOX Sports Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Wake Forest stuns No. 7 Duke with late comeback, double overtime winDown double digits late, Wake Forest stormed back to force overtime against Duke. In double overtime, the Demon Deacons pulled away and shocked the Blue Devils who are in the middle of a rough patch.
Duke stunned again, this time by Wake Forest

Seventh-ranked Duke allowed 113 points in a double-overtime loss to Wake Forest on Tuesday night, tying the most points Mike Krzyzewski has ever allowed in his...
ESPN

Childress, Demon Deacons stun No. 7 Duke 113-101 in 2OT

Childress, Demon Deacons stun No. 7 Duke 113-101 in 2OTBrandon Childress hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation and finished with 17 points to help Wake Forest stun seventh-ranked Duke 113-101 in double overtime
FOX Sports Also reported by •Seattle Times

LauraNoonan16

Laura Noonan RT @CollegeBBNCAA: Down goes Duke! Wake Forest comes alive in the second overtime and stuns the 7th ranked Blue Devils, 113-101. A glimmer… 9 minutes ago

ReggiePJr

Perk RT @CBTonNBC: Tuesday’s Things to Know: Michigan State rallies by Iowa; Wake Forest stuns Duke in 2OT https://t.co/MzCAgLfle4 https://t.co/… 11 minutes ago

CBTonNBC

College Basketball Talk Tuesday’s Things to Know: Michigan State rallies by Iowa; Wake Forest stuns Duke in 2OT https://t.co/MzCAgLfle4 https://t.co/3cg6cPGsPy 21 minutes ago

wfu_fb_fanly

Wakeforest FB Report Wake Forest stuns No. 7 Duke with late comeback, double overtime win #WakeFootball https://t.co/S31FvQ90rJ https://t.co/tOGoJwlyYI 32 minutes ago

wfu_bb_fanly

Wakeforest BB Report Wake Forest stuns No. 7 Duke with late comeback, double overtime win #WFDemonDeacons https://t.co/XGfKJ2bR8F https://t.co/Hm5yKMGfrt 34 minutes ago

CoachCarson

Coach Billy Carson Wake Forest stuns No. 7 Duke with late comeback, double overtime win https://t.co/5ZKKnVMYDc https://t.co/pM7HClZ432 41 minutes ago

WITNSports

WITN Sports WAKE STUNS DUKE Brandon Childress shook off an awful shooting start, hit a tying 3-pointer late in regulation and… https://t.co/lTKh6hXAuz 53 minutes ago

AnneWG

Anne Wooten Green RT @uknationofblue: BREAKING: Wake Forest stuns No. 7 Duke in double overtime! https://t.co/85cafiF1Tg 1 hour ago

