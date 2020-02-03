Sabri Lamouchi picks out key Nottingham Forest man as Cardiff City fans rue referee decision

Nottingham Forest news - All the fallout from the Reds' vital away win over Cardiff City from Sabri Lamouchi to Neil Harris.



Recent related videos from verified sources Lamouchi: This is a crazy league! Nottingham Forest boss Sabri Lamouchi labelled his sides victory over Leeds as a 'massive result' and hailed the Championship as a crazy league. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 03:30Published 2 weeks ago 'Liverpool pressure affecting Man City' Michael Brown believes Manchester City's problems are due to pressure from Liverpool, injuries in key areas and poor decision making. Credit: Sky Sports UK Duration: 00:28Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources 'Specific sessions' - the key Nottingham Forest players who could miss Cardiff City game Cardiff City v Nottingham Forest preview - Sabri Lamouchi has injury doubts surrounding his key players ahead of the Championship clash with Cardiff on Tuesday...

Nottingham Post 14 hours ago



'I am so proud' - Lamouchi gives verdict on Nottingham Forest's win over Cardiff City Nottingham Forest news - Sabri Lamouchi has given his verdict on the Reds' clash with Cardiff City in South Wales on Tuesday night.

Nottingham Post 8 hours ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this