Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Chennaiyin FC book FC Goa date in ISL play-offs after 2-2 with NorthEast United FC

Chennaiyin FC book FC Goa date in ISL play-offs after 2-2 with NorthEast United FC

Zee News Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Chennaiyin FC drew 2-2 with NorthEast United FC in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday (February 25, 2020) to end their league engagements on the fourth spot and will now take FC Goa in the play-offs of the Indian Super League. Masih Saighani fired Chennaiyin into the lead (17th minute) before two goals in either half by Martin Chaves (43rd, 71st) seemed to have handed all three points for NorthEast United. But a late equaliser from Lallianzuala Chhangte (90+3rd) ensured the away side took a point.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

ISL 2019-20 play-off, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for CFC vs FCG today

CFC vs FCG Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chennaiyin FC vs FC Goa Dream11 Team Player List, CFC Dream11 Team Player...
DNA

ISL 2019-20, NorthEast United FC vs Chennaiyin FC Dream11 Prediction: Best picks for NEU vs CFC today

CFC vs NEU Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Chennaiyin FC vs NorthEast United FC Dream11 Team Player List, CFC Dream11...
DNA

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.