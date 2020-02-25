Chennaiyin FC book FC Goa date in ISL play-offs after 2-2 with NorthEast United FC

Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Chennaiyin FC drew 2-2 with NorthEast United FC in Assam's Guwahati on Tuesday (February 25, 2020) to end their league engagements on the fourth spot and will now take FC Goa in the play-offs of the Indian Super League. Masih Saighani fired Chennaiyin into the lead (17th minute) before two goals in either half by Martin Chaves (43rd, 71st) seemed to have handed all three points for NorthEast United. But a late equaliser from Lallianzuala Chhangte (90+3rd) ensured the away side took a point.


