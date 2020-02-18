Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ( 48 minutes ago )

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to beat Real Madrid in a high-scoring game at The Bernabeu on Wednesday night. Pep Guardiola will return to the Spanish capital for the first time as Manchester City manager in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash. The Citizens boss enjoyed success over Real Madrid during […]



Michael Owen states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City


