Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Sports News > Michael Owen states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City

Michael Owen states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City

The Sport Review Wednesday, 26 February 2020 ()
Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to beat Real Madrid in a high-scoring game at The Bernabeu on Wednesday night. Pep Guardiola will return to the Spanish capital for the first time as Manchester City manager in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash. The Citizens boss enjoyed success over Real Madrid during […]

The post Michael Owen states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City appeared first on The Sport Review.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20!

Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20! 03:54

 Real Madrid vs Man City predicted on FIFA 20!

Recent related videos from verified sources

Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview [Video]Real Madrid v Man City: Champions League preview

In-depth preview of Manchester City's last-16 Champions League tie against Real Madrid. Pep Guardiola described the hosts as the 'kings' of the competition - a trophy City have yet to win

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:18Published

Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash [Video]Zidane says Guardiola best manager in the world ahead of City clash

Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane says he views Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola as the best manager in the world.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 00:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester v Man City

Michael Owen is tipping Manchester City to beat Leicester City in a high-scoring game at the King Power Stadium on Saturday evening. The defending Premier League...
The Sport Review

Michael Owen states his prediction for Atletico Madrid v Liverpool FC

Michael Owen is backing Liverpool FC to secure a valuable draw at Atletico Madrid in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 clash on Tuesday night. The...
The Sport Review

You Might Like


Tweets about this

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Michael Owen states his prediction for Real Madrid v Man City https://t.co/G7qKIm1eXZ https://t.co/2GJvfC8oWM 10 minutes ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester v Man City https://t.co/lRP9T0o80V 4 days ago

BlueFoxNews

BlueFoxNews Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester v Man City (One News Page) https://t.co/kQzD2eh7kf 4 days ago

mancitynews2011

Manchester City News Michael Owen states his prediction for Leicester v Man City https://t.co/kPAQl4dK8e https://t.co/TJl4s68V21 4 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Chelsea FC v Tottenham https://t.co/QUlFhjNI52 4 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Watford https://t.co/an9z6KGyVQ 4 days ago

sportsnews_2020

Football news 247 Michael Owen states his prediction for Man United v Watford https://t.co/vqwI4i2n5m https://t.co/QjhQ0JqGah 4 days ago

epltopviews

EPL Most Read in 24 Hours Michael Owen states his prediction for Arsenal v Everton https://t.co/xON1vqiXph 4 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.